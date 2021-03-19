Resist abuse of power – NUGS to Law Students

National Union of Ghana Students(NUGS) logo

The National Union of Ghana Students has slammed management of the Ghana School of Law over the forced resignation of the SRC President, Philemon Laar.

In a Press Statement, signed by President of NUGS, Isaac Jay Hyde said: “The recent happenings at the GSL between the SRC and the school’s management is distasteful, repugnant and an affront to student’s governance.”



It stressed that the unfortunate action amounts to abuse of power by management to suppress the will of students.



“Such illegal directive and action by the management of the school is contrary to standard practices at all levels of student’s governance,” the statement said.



NUGS in its statement further served notice that Ghanaian students shall not be cowed into succumbing to any form of tyranny by managements.



“We want to assure the students of the Ghana law school particularly Mr. Philemon Laar of our communal solidarity and further entreat students to stand firm against such abuse of power. Aluta is here, it is time to resist the oppressor’s rule of management meddling in the activities of the SRC,” the statement concluded.

Background



Philemon Laar has resigned from his position as President of the SRC of the Ghana School of Law.



This comes after the Ghana School of Law management withdrew its recognition of the SRC president, Philemon Laar for failing PLC Part 1 exams.



A copy of a letter communicating his resignation dated March, 16,2021 to Speaker SRC Congress Ghana School of Law, Irene Dery said the decision takes immediate effect.



He contends there are unjust reasons for his removal after an administrative fiat to withdraw recognition of his reign as SRC president.

“The decision to resign was occasioned by the apparent deadlock between the SRC and Management of the Ghana School of Law on whether or not an administrative fiat should be the basis to withdraw recognition for me as a democratically elected executive of the SRC.



“I was unsuccessful in the October 2020 PLC examinations. Like several other students displeased about their results, and convinced that the examination results did not reflect their industry and performance, I applied to have my scripts remarked. Results of the said remarking are yet to be released.



“Based on the above facts, Management of the Ghana School of Law communicated their unwillingness to engage with the SRC if I remain President. They have also refused to release any funds to the SRC for the same reason.



“I disagree with this position by Management because this singular action is an affront on the constitution of the SRC and represents undue interference in the affairs of students. The withdrawal of recognition of me as President and the accompanying actions prejudices the outcome of my application for remarking which in itself has delayed unduly contrary to the timelines provided in the student's handbook.



“I was elected to serve, but I cannot in the circumstances, offer leadership that my constituents deserve.

Meanwhile, US-based Ghanaian lawyer, Prof. Kwaku Asare has expressed disquiet about the GLC’s delay in the remarking of scripts in October/November 2020 examination after collecting ₵1,500 per paper.



He described the General Legal Council(GLC) as a failed monopolist.



“The time to break up this non-performing, moribund monopolist is now!” Prof. Kwaku Asare popularly known as Kwaku Azar said in a recent Facebook post.