Resist any pressure from the West, LGBTQI is evil – Salifu Amoako to Akufo-Addo

Founder and General Overseer of Alive Chapel, Bishop Salifu Amoako has waded into the debate about the legalisation of the Lesbian, Gay, Transgender, Bisexual, Queer, Intersex (LGBTQI) group in Ghana.

The man of God has entreated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not to give in to the pressures from the Western world to legalise the practice.



He opined that LGBTQI is demonic and should not be entertained by both the government and Ghanaians.



Bishop Salifu Amoako furthered that Akufo-Addo should learn from his predecessor, the late John Evans Atta-Mills and clamp down on the activities of LGBTQI else, the country will run into a mess.



“Ghanaians should not accept this. LGBTQI is evil. The President must make sure that he rejects LGBTQI. It is not part of our culture and our religious beliefs. The future of our country is messed up if we allow this to happen. We need our men to grow and marry our women, so they reproduce.”

Charging Christian groups to join in the campaign against homosexuals in the country to safeguard the lives of the youth, Bishop Salifu Amoako said,



"Our Christian groups should reject this, they should reject, and allow the LGBTQI group to be stopped. Their evil influence will destroy the future of our youth. President Akufo-Addo should learn from the late Atta-Mills and resist any pressure from the West and reject the LGBTQI.”



He made these comments in an interview on Rainbow Radio Monday, February 22, 2021.



Meanwhile, pro-gay group, Interfaith Diversity Network of West Africa (IDNOWA) has said people calling on government to close down the office of LGBTQI in Accra lack intellectual diligence.