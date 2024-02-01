Resolve TEWU's concerns promptly to avoid consequences - Apaak

Dr Clement Apaak, MP for Builsa South

Dr. Clement Apaak, a Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament’s Education Committee, has responded to the Teachers and Education Workers Union’s statewide strike call. He has requested that the government address the concerns made by TEWU immediately to avoid any disruption in our academic calendar.

He claimed that if over 10,000 TEWU members join the other unions in striking, it will have major consequences for our schools and students.



The Teachers Education Workers Union of Ghana (TEWU) has declared a nationwide strike starting February 1, 2024.



At a news conference, the national leader of TEWU, Sulemana Abdul Rahman, stated they will resume work provided their issues are addressed.



He said that the government has failed to address their welfare demands, such as tier-two pension funds, vehicle maintenance allowances, and overtime pay, among others



Services such as cleaning the tertiary institutions’ environment, setting up classrooms for teaching and learning, providing security services, and hospital services among others have been withdrawn.

TEWU is collaborating with the Ghana Association of University Administrators, the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana, and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU-TUC) to strike.



In responding to the declared strike action, Dr. Apaak who is also the MP for Builsa South said the government ought to address the issues raised to prevent the obvious consequences, including disruptions of the academic calendar.



In a brief statement, he said “With the over ten thousand members of the Teachers and Education Workers Union joining members of the Senior Staff Association, and the Ghana Association of University Administrators already on strike, work in our public universities will come to a halt.



We urge the government to address the concerns of these unions, urgently, to prevent the obvious consequences, including disruptions of the academic calendar.”