Resolve land and chieftaincy disputes for development to thrive - MCE

Traditional leaders have been asked to avoid the indiscriminate and multiple sale of lands

Municipal Chief Executive for La-Nkwantanang Municipal Assembly, Madam Jennifer Dede Adjabeng has called on traditional leaders to resolve all chieftaincy and land litigations in the area to pave way for development.

She urged them to support the Assembly to facilitate its vision of improving the living standards of the people.



Madam Adjabeng made the call at a forum organised by the Assembly to bring to the fore challenges confronting it in its efforts to develop the municipality.



She said the Assembly has in its plans to undertake many projects such as the building of an ultra-modern market in the area.



The MCE said majority of projects in the municipality are completed and that road construction works are ongoing and expected to be completed before the end of the year.

She entreated the traditional leaders to avoid the indiscriminate and multiple sale of lands and chieftaincy clashes to allow peace to prevail.



Mr Francis Kweku Asiedu, the Municipal Coordinating Director urged the Council of Chiefs as custodians of the lands to have at their disposal information pertaining lands earmarked for roads and refrain from selling them to estate developers.



He called on them to amicably mediate in the Ayi Mensah and Pangang chieftaincy disputes to help bring lasting peace and development to enhance the living condition of the citizenry.