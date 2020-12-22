Resource allocation should not be even for all constituencies - Dr. Adomako Kissi

Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi, MP-elect for Anyaa Sowutuom

The newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) for the Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi has called on government to relook at the distribution of resources to the various constituencies.

According to him, resources given to the two hundred and seventy-five (275) constituencies should be on a need be, size and population basis and not equal amounts for all of them.



“If there are about 10 people in Kukrantumi and 100 people in Accra, the government must not give all of them say Ghc10,000 to undertake developmental projects. Because of the population size in Accra and the pressure on social amenities, the government can give those in Kukrantumi between 3,000 and 5,000 cedis and those in Accra 10,000 cedis”.



“The one size fits all direction will not help us as a nation”, he told Samuel Eshun in interview on the Happy Morning Show.



The medical doctor believes the only resource which must be given in equal proportion to all Ghanaians is the access to “universal healthcare which is very important”.

“We need to distribute money and resources according to the size of the constituencies and the number of people in there”, he reiterated.



Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi of the NPP won the Anyaa Sowutuom seat with 66, 317 votes out of total ballots cast. His closet contender, Emmanuel Addotey Allotey of the NDC managed to poll 33,781 votes.



The Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency has a population of about 150,000 including non-voters.