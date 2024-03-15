Resources needed to rollout Citywide Inclusive Sanitation plan for development - WASH stakeholders

WASH stakeholders meeting

Source: Samuel SAM, Contributor

Stakeholders in the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) sector have called for resources to help roll out the Citywide Inclusive Sanitation Plan of the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly, aimed at helping to address sanitation and hygiene challenges in the Metropolis for economic growth.

The implementation of the Citywide Sanitation Plan would map out sanitation needs within the Tamale metropolis with carefully thought-through interventions to improve the sanitation outlook of the area to complement Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 6 and 11.



It would also help prosecute persons found flouting Assembly by-laws to serve as deterrents and ensure safe and sustainable water and sanitation for citizens in urban and rural communities.



At a citywide inclusive sanitation plan implementation review meeting held at the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly conference hall, it was observed that poor attitude, lack of support by some residents, and traditional and political interference contributed to the poor implementation of the plan.



Also, it was observed that the hindrance to the plan is due to poor budgetary allocation and planning by metropolitan, municipal, and district assemblies in their annual action plans and composite budgets for sanitation.



The meeting organized by Catholic Relief Services (CRS) brought together key stakeholders in the sanitation sub-sector in the Metropolis to help review and track the progress being made to deliver safely managed WASH services to residents of Tamale.

It also discussed a comprehensive approach to sanitation improvement that encompasses long-term planning, innovations, financial mobilization, and institutional reforms along the entire sanitation services chain.



Hajia Sumayatu Alhassan, Metropolitan Environmental Health Officer and WASH focal person for Tamale Metropolis said including citizens in the development agenda would ensure set goals for the Assembly.



“Tackling waste management issues without advocacy and awareness poses challenges, hence the master plan for ensuring inclusivity. Though we have been doing all that we can to bring partnerships for support to implement activities that would get rid of all waste issues and protect free air and breath, enforcement and resources have also been a challenge



"We have been able to develop the citywide sanitation plan involving all stakeholders with the support of CRS to enable stakeholders to contribute to the planning and implementation process for a better future," she said.