Respect and salute the media - Road Minister tells contractors

Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah has admonished road and civil engineering contractors to hold the Ghanaian media in high esteem rather than punching holes in their activities.

He advised contractors and engineers not to lock horns with journalists but rather learn to be more tolerant and do the needful whenever they are criticized.



According to him, although there is inadequacy in the work of some media outlets, their inclusion in building this country cannot be underestimated.



Mr. Amoako-Attah made this admonishment while interacting with a group of contractors and engineers during a Strategic Management Workshop help at Capital View Hotel in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua.



"Acknowledge the media, they help us. We can't do without them. They bring to light some of these issues on our roads. We salute them," said Amoako-Attah.

"At times, you know the way some of them do their reporting, but they are only bringing it to our attention to support our work. They are only drawing our attention to our lapses and I want to urge all of us that if the media supports us in that way, be it the regional or national levels, let's take advantage of that because the media is our partner.



"If you are watching your TV and the media throw light on any road infrastructure, don't take it as an ordinary news item. If we do so, we shall also encourage the media to do more for us which will help us in our works." He advised.



Organized by the Ministry of Roads and Highways under the theme "Sustaining The Gains", Kwasi Amoako-Attah said this Strategic Management Workshop will help the NPP government to put together its many achievements on road infrastructure in the last four (4) years as well as what it intends doing this the coming years.