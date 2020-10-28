Respect coronavirus safety protocols, don’t be complacent – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to continue adhering strictly to the COVID-19 safety protocols as a second wave of the virus sweeps across certain parts of the world.
According to Mr. Akufo-Addo, Ghana has been spared the wrath of the pandemic, even as western countries continue to reel under it.
Addressing a gathering at Abossey Okai as part of his tour of the Greater Accra, the President reiterated his government’s commitment to continue putting in place measures to protect the country.
The President told the gathering that there was the need for every Ghanaian to still adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols, adding that even though Ghana has done very well in fighting the pandemic, the country was not out of the woods yet.
He urged the citizens to keep up the study progress the country is making against the pandemic by social-distancing, using hand sanitisers, and observing all the other COVID-19 protocols.
Should Ghanaians keep adhering to the protocols, Mr. Akufo-Addo said he was confident the virus would be gone sooner than later.
He warned against complacency and urged everyone to continue to be on the guard.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Coronavirus: 97 asymptomatic cases discovered at KIA – Okoe-Boye
- Malta shuts down bars, restricts groups to maximum of six people
- Govt must aid Ghanaian clubs in coronavirus testing - Dr Prince Pamboe
- 10,000 businesses in Volta Region receive coronavirus relief funds
- 'Open cinemas' - National Film Authority-Action Group begs govt
- Read all related articles