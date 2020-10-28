Respect coronavirus safety protocols, don’t be complacent – Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to continue adhering strictly to the COVID-19 safety protocols as a second wave of the virus sweeps across certain parts of the world.

According to Mr. Akufo-Addo, Ghana has been spared the wrath of the pandemic, even as western countries continue to reel under it.



Addressing a gathering at Abossey Okai as part of his tour of the Greater Accra, the President reiterated his government’s commitment to continue putting in place measures to protect the country.



The President told the gathering that there was the need for every Ghanaian to still adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols, adding that even though Ghana has done very well in fighting the pandemic, the country was not out of the woods yet.

He urged the citizens to keep up the study progress the country is making against the pandemic by social-distancing, using hand sanitisers, and observing all the other COVID-19 protocols.



Should Ghanaians keep adhering to the protocols, Mr. Akufo-Addo said he was confident the virus would be gone sooner than later.



He warned against complacency and urged everyone to continue to be on the guard.