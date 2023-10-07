Respect the constitution, never consider a coup - Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has pleaded with Ghanaians to obey the law and not consider supporting any potential coup d'état in the country.

Speaking at the 3rd National Conference of Imams in Kumasi to the Conference of Regional Imams of Ghana, former president Mahama, who is currently the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, emphasised that, despite the nation's current economic difficulties, planning a coup should not even be a last resort.



His comment comes on the back of recent coups that have ravaged several West African nations, including Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Niger.



Mr. Mahama also criticised the Akufo-Addo-led administration for how it has handled the management of the country's affairs.



“We told NPP the path they were taking was dangerous but our advice fell on deaf ears. And that is the reason we are where we are today and we are all facing the challenges. So we all have to help out and



get out of this mess. But we would have to adhere to constitutional governance so that we are not swayed by the alternative of coups.

“We should know that no matter the hardship there will be the opportunity for an election for different people to be elected. It is only left with a year for us to say goodbye to some people and welcome



others who can fix the economy. So let’s continue respecting the Constitution. We should never think of coups and everything will be fine,” he stated.



In support of the former president’s appeal, Suallah Abdallah Quandah, Executive Secretary of the Conference of Regional Imams of Ghana, in a statement that had been jointly drafted by regional imams from all over the nation, denounced any advocacy for a coup d'état and urged the government to take decisive action to address Ghanaians' urgent concerns in order to quell any potential calls for one.



