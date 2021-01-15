Restore Parliament’s lost dignity – Bagbin to MPs

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon. Alban Bagbin has chastised Members of Parliament for the chaos that occasioned his election and the subsequent swearing-in of new elected MPs.

Addressing MPs on Friday the Speaker condemned the behavior of the Members on January 6th and 7th and urged them to take steps to restore the lost dignity and the battered reputation of the House.



“It was, to put it mildly, despicable conduct unbecoming of people of honor…as Speaker, I would like to believe that the spectacle of that historical day would not be repeated.”



The Speaker, however, failed to mention if there will be a probe into the chaos which included scuffles between Members of Parliament leading to the invasion of the chamber by armed security personnel.

It is also not clear who invited the military into Parliament during the election of the Speakership position which led to a standoff between the military personnel and NDC MPs.



The Speaker also admonished new MPs to behave as Honourables and not engage in acts that would mar their reputation or dent the image of Parliament.