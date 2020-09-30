Restore our GH¢1,200 stipend or no vote – Afforestation youth to govt

The beneficiaries of the programme are also calling for other issues to be addressed

Beneficiaries of the Youth in Afforestation programme have threatened that they will not vote in the 7 December 2020 polls if the government does not increase their allowance, which, according to them, was slashed from GH¢1,200 to GH¢700.

The beneficiaries of the programme are also calling for other issues confronting them to be addressed by the government.



A statement issued by the Youth in Afforestation Programme, stated that: “The risky nature of our job has never been a problem to us ever since this programme came into existence”.



“From motor accidents to bush accidents, we have always been aggressive to serve mother Ghana.”



According to the beneficiaries, their dreams were cut short when their allowance was slashed by half “amidst irregular payment”.



“We have fought our problems with many demonstrations and press releases, yet, the government and Forestry Commission have not bothered to intervene.

“Petitions upon petitions have been sent across but our efforts have proven futile. What ate us up was the slashing of our hard-earned allowances into two because of NaBCo.”



The statement continued: “The Forestry Commission sent us a letter indicating our allowance has been reduced from 1,200 to 700 and the reason for such improvement was that NaBCo beneficiaries are degree and HND holders just like some of us in Youth in Afforestation, so, they are going to pay us like NaBCo.”



The statement added: “Even though HND holders in NaBCo are receiving GH¢700 in NaBCo, HND holders in Afforestation are being paid GH¢600.



“It’s very sad the Forestry Commission has refused to tell us why they aligned us with NaBCo, yet we are not enjoying conditions of service just as the NaBCo beneficiaries.”



The beneficiaries noted that: “Both the NPP and NDC didn't talk about us in their manifestos but the government keeps riding on our achievements during occasions. Now, we hear the government has made some of the NaBCo beneficiaries permanent and is about to increase their allowance.”

They also stated that the “government has decided to forget us because we are graduates who work in the bush”.



“Even our field assistants who have no degrees or certificates need to be recognised because the nature of our work is very hectic and risky.



“There is no policy on our job that is shielding its continuity. Even during accidents and other occupational hazards, we are not protected by any policy.”



They, therefore, called on the government to “intervene before the worst happens” since they are over 45,000 and “have decided not to vote during the impending general elections this year until the government tackles the issues of permanency, regular payment, increment in allowance just as NaBCo and finally, a policy should be placed on our job.”