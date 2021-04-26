Restrict entry to travellers from high Coronavirus countries – Minority suggests to govt

Kotoka International Airport

The Minority in Parliament has expressed alarm at the recent spike in COVID-19 cases recorded at the country’s major airport, Kotoka International Airport.

In a statement issued on Sunday, April 25, the Ranking Member on the Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, said the current situation at the Airport may be heralding a disaster “of unimaginable proportions if not addressed”.



On Saturday, April 24, an unprecedented 75 positive cases were recorded at the Airport, a couple of days after 45 cases were recorded.



“This clearly raises three pertinent issues. The first has to do with the authenticity of the PCR test results carried by infected travelers coming into the country, second the safety protocols instituted at the various airports travelers may have used before arriving in the country and third our own measures to ensure the safety of immigration and other officials working at KIA,” the MP for Juaboso said in the statement.



“Government must double its efforts to address these issues. First a determination must be made on how so many travelers are able to pass through the first screen procedure of a PCR test at their country of origin and land in Ghana having a COVID infection. This may indicate either poor tests or fake results.



“And in that regard it is encouraging, although late, that government has issued a directive to have all PCR test results of arriving travelers digitally verified to reduce the probability of travelers arriving with fake COVID-19 test certificates. But government should also consider a careful examination of the data and where necessary impose travel restrictions from regions that have travelers presenting fake or poor test results.



“Government should also consider travel restrictions on countries currently experiencing high COVID-19 infection rates to reduce the possibility of importing COVID-19 infections into the country. Some countries have already implemented these measures and Ghana should also consider doing same.



“Ghanaians have endured many losses in terms of lives, resources, lost opportunities with the economy taking a hit resulting in one of its lowest growth rates since the inception of the 4threpublic. Restrictions on movement; the organization of social events such as funerals, weddings and parties; and the requirement to wear personal protective equipment such as nose masks and face shields in public places.



“After all these sacrifices, the current situation at the airport may be heralding a disaster of unimaginable proportions if not addressed. It is therefore incumbent on government to take its responsibility at the airport more seriously and as a matter of urgency, implement enhanced measures to better control the importation of COVID cases.”