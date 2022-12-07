1
Restructure Free SHS policy to help save the economy - Economist

Free Shs?fit=400%2C250&ssl=1 Free SHS is a flagship government programme

Wed, 7 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An Economist and Senior Lecturer at the Garden City University College, Dr. Francis Tandoh has said that the free SHS policy should not be cancelled but rather restructured since more money goes into the free feeding.

Amidst the economic crises facing the country, he believes a restructure of the free SHS policy will help save the economy in a way, which will help cut down the pressure on the government.

According to him, the government has promised free SHS and has to fulfill its promise, but should put in measures to curb the expenses which include making students pay for feeding.

He emphasized that government should allow parents to pay for boarding, and a cost-sharing mechanism should be in place for the state and parents.

He said this restructure when put in place will help the government save enough money which can also help other sectors of the economy.

Dr. Francis Tandoh made these remarks in an interview with Peace FM News reporter, Gifty Akoto.

