Results of December 7 polls incontestable – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the results of the just-ended presidential elections in Ghana is undisputable.

He thanked God for helping him and his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), chalk a resounding victory in the polls.



In his victory speech, Mr Akufo-Addo said: “I give thanks to the almighty God for his continued mercy and for granting my party, the New Patriotic [Party] and I this all-important win.



“It has been a hard-fought [win] which has resulted in incontestable results and we are duly grateful for how far he has brought us. This is the day that the Lord has made, let us rejoice I and be glad in it.”



Mr Akufo-Addo polled a total of 6,730,413 votes, representing 51.59 per cent to beat closest contender John Dramani Mahama, who polled a total of 6,214,889 votes, in Monday’s presidential elections.

Returning Officer of the 2020 Presidential Elections Jean Adukwei Mensa, who is also the Chair of the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC), declared the incumbent president winner of the polls.



She, however, stated that the total number of votes cast, 13,434,574, which represented a 79 percent voter turnout was without the votes of Techiman South Constituency.



Mrs Mensa later explained that the difference of 515,524 between Mr Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Mr Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) cannot be overturned by results from Techiman South.



