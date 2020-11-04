Results of fingerprints of alleged murderers of Hot FM Finance Manager not ready - Police

File photo

Police say they are yet to receive results of fingerprints of alleged murderers of Nana Ndoli Panin III, Baamuhene of Enchi Kramokrom and Finance Manager of Hot FM.

Police Inspector John Baidoo said the fingerprints, forwarded to the Ghana Police Forensic Laboratory, would enable the police to ascertain whether or not the fingerprints of the two accused matched those on the exhibits.



Inspector Baido also told the Kaneshie District Court that the Police was yet to receive a response from the Mampong Herbal Research Centre and the Ghana Standards Authority over the samples of alleged medicine found in a bottle at the crime scene.



He said so far the Police had received an itemised bill from MTN and on studying it, they noticed that there was a particular number that had been communicating with the deceased from September to October 1, 2020.



The prosecution said the last time the number called was at 12:25 pm on the day of the incident.



The Court, presided over by Ms Ama Adomako Kwakye, remanded the accused persons to reappear on November 17.

The accused persons; Kwame Ofori aka Ogyaba, a 29-year-old pastor of Divine Prayer Camp at Saapeman, and Nana Kwame Kwakye, a 64-year old spiritualist of Asuboi in the Eastern Region, have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and murder.



The Court has preserved their pleas.



The case of the prosecution is that the complainant, Daniel Abeka, is the Assistant Manager of Bobson Hotel, Kaneshie, Accra.



It said the late Nana Panin, 45, was a Finance Manager at Hot FM in Accra and also Chief of Enchi.



On October 1, this year, at about 1300 hours, the late Nana Panin, known in private life as Peter Kwabena Antwi, allegedly received a phone call from his spiritual father to meet him at Bobson Hotel at Kaneshie.

The prosecution said the Nana Panin obliged and drove his Toyota Rav4 with registration number GE 1730-09 from the office to Takoradi Lorry station, where he parked and walked to the Hotel Room 16 to meet his spiritual father.



On October 2, this year, at 1905 hours, the complainant found the body of the deceased lying in a pool of blood in the hotel room, which was already booked for Antwi to undertake some purification rituals.



Following the discovery of the body, the prosecution said Police investigations led to the arrest of the accused persons, who for some time now, had been allegedly preparing purification rituals for the late Nana Panin.