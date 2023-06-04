11
Resurrection Power New Generation Church bus involved in accident on Weija road

Sun, 4 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A bus on transporting some members of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church has been involved in a near-fatal accident on the Weija road.

The accident occurred in front of the Panbros Salt Industries Ltd, near Chinatown Mall to be precise, leaving some of the church members badly injured.

Though the details of the accident is not yet known, videos available to GhanaWeb suggest the bus collided with a few cars before landing in a ditch.

The accident has resulted in heavy traffic on the Old Barrier-Tetegu-Weija stretch.

The damaged cars was towed by the Ghana Police Service towing truck as the Police tried to salvage the situation and get the victims to safety.

Watch the video below:

