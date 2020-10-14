Retain NPP for more development - Ursula to Bono Region

Ablekuma West Constituency MP, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Communications Minister, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has urged electorates in the Bono Region to vote massively for President Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming elections for continuous development of the region and the country as a whole.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful was speaking on Monday, October 12, 2020, to supporters and sympathizers of the NPP in the Jaman North constituency (Bono Region) where she is on a three-day tour.



The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West Constituency in the Greater Accra Region also assured that the NPP administration would complete roads in the Bono region to enhance economic activities and health delivery.



This, she said can only be done if the ruling NPP is retained for another four-year term.

According to her, comparing the eight years of National Democratic Congress (NDC) in power to the almost four years of the NPP, there was so much at stake for the future of Ghana adding that voting for NDC would mean moving backward.



She said the One-District-One-Factory(1D1F), free SHS, NABco, Youth-in-Afforestation program, and Planting for Food and Jobs are some major developmental projects and social intervention initiatives under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



She urged the people of and Jaman North constituency; Bono Region to intensify their campaign to enable the party win more votes to retain power.