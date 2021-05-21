Retain our DCE to continue his good works - Techiman North Youth to Akufo-Addo

Peter Mensah, District Chief Executive, Techiman North District

The youth in the Techiman North District in the Bono East Region has appealed to President Akufo-Addo, to consider the good works of Hon Peter Mensah, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the area, and retain him in his second term.

According to the youth, their DCE performed extremely well in his first term of President Akufo-Addo’s administration and they are optimistic he will do even much better for the area if he is being maintained.



Addressing a press conference at the District Capital, Tuobodom on Thursday, May 20, 2021on behalf of the youth group in the District, the leader Mr. Atta Owusu Clement, stated clearly that changing Hon Peter Mensah will cause a delay in the progress of the area considering the service he has rendered to the District since his appointment.



Citing his effective implementation of government policies including youth afforestation, NABCO, Free Senior High School, One District One Factory which has resulted in job creation in the district.



“Besides, Hon Peter Mensah has worked assiduously to ensure equitable distribution of resources available to the Assembly. For instance, the distribution of resources to persons with disabilities (PWDs).



He has done nothing wrong and has served the people well since he assumed office. His replacement will bring a retrogression in our area.

According to the youth, the DCE has completed most of the abandoned projects under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) since he took the office.



Aside from that, he also lobbied for several CHIP compounds which have been built to help the people to get access to quality healthcare to the people of Techiman North District.



And also made provision of mechanized and manual boreholes for the people.



“Hon Peter Mensah greatest priority is to ensure that he always listen to the needs and wants of his people and always work towards them to ensure Unity, stability and uniformity amongst for development and transformation. He is in to serve them with his everything”, he said.