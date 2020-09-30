Rethink your decision to leave Ghana for greener pastures – Ambassador urges

Ghana’s Ambassador to Egypt, Dr Winfred Nii Okai Hammond, has urged all persons who are yet to leave the country to seek for greener pastures in any of the Gulf cities should rescind their plans.

According to him, it is better to be in Ghana to face challenges than to be in any foreign country where they do not know who to run to in troubling times.



This call comes after government evacuated 2, 262 Ghanaian domestic workers back to the country.



Addressing the media at a press conference in Accra Tuesday, Dr Hammond said “I thought for us all and Ghanaians, especially those who are aspiring hoping that the situation will come down a little bit and they’ll pick it up again, to seriously reconsider the options you have”.



“…I had calls ‘Ambassador I don’t have any money to take me home’, some of them genuinely didn’t know which home to go to. That is how serious it is because when I checked, there were orphans amongst them. They were persons who were working with chop bar people and got this opportunity so they jumped onto it. Because of what they were going through they wanted to come back but they were afraid to come home.”









