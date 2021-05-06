Retired Pentecost pastor shoots himself

The pastor accidentally shot himself [File photo]

A retired Church of Pentecost pastor who lives in Asamankese in the Eastern region has shot himself dead.

His demise came after he accidentally discharged his registered pistol in his armpit area while patrolling his compound after hearing an unusual noise in the house.



According to a Daily Guide report, the 78-year-old pastor, Ayi Mantey fell on his gun which fired a shot in his armpit area.



He was pronounced dead at the Asamankese Government Hospital upon arrival.



The news was confirmed by the son of the deceased pastor, Samuel Mantey when the police visited the crime scene.

Asamankese Divisional Police Commander, ACP Akwasi Kankam Boadu speaking on the issue said the deceased died an accidental death.



The body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue awaiting autopsy.



The Divisional Police, on the other hand, has launched investigations into the matter.