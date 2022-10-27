Retract and apologise to Stephen Ntim - NPP's Alhaji Suraj scolds Nana Obiri Boahen

Alhaji Ali Suraj is a leading member of the New Patriotic Party

Alhaji Ali Suraj, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party has scolded the former Deputy General Secretary of the party, Nana Obiri Boahen for his criticism of the current national chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ayensu Ntim over his handling of the issue of some majority MPs demanding the resignation of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to him, the attack on Stephen Ntim by Nana Obiri Boahen is unconscionable and must be condemned.



He urged Nana Obiri Boahen to seek an audience with the chairman of the NPP and trash out issues with him instead of going public.



Alhaji Suraj opined that such public scathing of party officials expose them to attacks from members of the NDC and other political parties.



He encouraged all members of the party to refrain from going public with party issues and rather resort to the various channels in the party to resolve all misunderstandings.



“Respectfully, I want you to withdraw your statement about the chairman. As young ones in the party, we learn from people like you. We pick things from you guys but the public reprimand of party officials is not good.

“This chairman is different. Everyone has a different way of handling issues. His style of leadership is different so I don’t expect like you whom I respect so much to attack their chairman in public. With all humility, I want you to retract and withdraw. If elderly figures like you do it, it will give our opponents the nerve to attack him.



“This is a chairman we respect and some of us are ever ready to die for him. We won’t allow anyone to disrespect the chairman. If there is something, you aren’t happy with, meet and iron out issues with him. You are an elderly member of the party and he will listen to you,” he said in an interview.



Nana Obiri Boahen scolded Stephen for what he termed to be ‘usual politics’ with how he approached the issue of the over 80 NPP MPs who demanded the exit of Ken Ofori-Atta. This is a very crucial time for the party and as a national Chairman, you should convene a meeting for the leadership of the party to discuss the way forward in these trying times.



"This has never happened in the annals of the party . . . you can't just issue a statement to calm your members of parliament who are aggrieved and are revolting even against some appointees of the President."