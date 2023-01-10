Retraction and apology

Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu Bempah

GhanaWeb wrongly reported on January 3, 2023, that the General Overseer of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu Bempah, has said the Chief Imam and other leaders come to him to look into their destinies

The publication lacked due diligence on our part. It was pulled down immediately after our attention was drawn to it and we have taken immediate steps to prevent this from recurring.

GhanaWeb unreservedly apologises to the General Overseer of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu Bempah, all those affected and the general public for the error.