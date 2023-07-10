1
Retraction and apology

Amedzofe Town00190 File photo of the Amedzofe township

Mon, 10 Jul 2023

GhanaWeb wrongly reported an article on Sunday July 9, 2023, concerning the installation of two chiefs at Amedzofe.

This was captured in the headline “Uncertainty as two chiefs installed in Amedzofe”, of an article originally published by GNA.

The reference to the Chairman of the Amedzofe Development Association, Mr MacDonald Bubuama, as the source of the article, was erroneous and the necessary edits have been done.

Checks reveal that the information given in that story was false and misleading.

GhanaWeb apologises to Mr. MacDonald Bubuama. We have taken immediate steps to prevent this from reoccurring.

