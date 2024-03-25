Return Mahama to continue building a progressive Ghana for unborn generations - Abu Kansangbata

John Dramani Mahama is the flagbearer of the NDC

A former Deputy Minister for the Upper West Region, Abu Kansangbata, has said that the reason John Dramani Mahama should be given another shot at the presidency is because of his proven leadership and achievements, particularly in fostering a stable electricity supply.

According to him, now, more than ever, Ghana is at a crossroads that requires the leadership acumen of the Flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama, because he has the needed experience to steer Ghana out of the current difficulties.



Abu Kansangbata, in a statement, stressed that Mahama has already laid the foundations for the future that he is preaching.



He stated that "As Ghana stands at a critical juncture, Mahama’s return is a pathway towards building a progressive Ghana for future generations.



"As Ghana faces critical challenges in its development journey, the leadership provided by John Dramani Mahama emerges as a compelling solution to steer the nation towards progress. Under the current government, exemplified by the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ghana grapples with issues like unstable electricity, mounting debt, and economic mismanagement."



The former deputy minister added that there is evidence that a John Dramani Mahama administration will give Ghana better fortunes economically than is currently the case.



"Fiscal responsibility was a hallmark of Mahama’s presidency, evidenced by running the government budget without borrowing from the central bank. This contributed to financial stability and confidence in the economy. Conversely, the NPP’s excessive borrowing and reliance on printing money have led to fiscal imbalances and weakened the central bank’s financial position," he added.

Read the full statement from the NDC stalwart below:



Press release by Hon. Abu Kansangbata, former Deputy Minister for Upper West Region: Advocating for the return of John Dramani Mahama to continue building a progressive Ghana for unborn generations



In a statement released today, Hon. Abu Kansangbata, former Deputy Minister for the Upper West Region, articulates the pressing need for the return of John Dramani Mahama to office. Highlighting the challenges faced under the current administration, Hon. Abu Kansangbata mentions that Mahama’s proven leadership and achievements, particularly in fostering stable electricity supply, prudent economic management, and fiscal responsibility. As Ghana stands at a critical juncture, Hon. Abu Kansangbata advocates for Mahama’s return as a pathway towards building a progressive Ghana for future generations.



As Ghana faces critical challenges in its development journey, the leadership provided by John Dramani Mahama emerges as a compelling solution to steer the nation towards progress. Under the current government, exemplified by the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ghana grapples with issues like unstable electricity, mounting debt, and economic mismanagement. In contrast, Mahama’s previous presidency showcased significant advancements across various sectors, laying a sturdy foundation for future prosperity. During Mahama’s tenure, Ghana enjoyed more stable electricity, managed through scheduled rotations, ensuring predictability for businesses and households. This stands in stark contrast to the current situation under the NPP, where inadequate management has led to increased uncertainty and disruptions. Hon. Abu Kansangbata, highlights Mahama’s visionary leadership, particularly emphasizing the transformative impact of Mahama’s proposed 24-hour economy policy. This proposal, under Mahama’s leadership, promises to elevate economic growth and foster social and economic development for the people of Ghana.



Furthermore, Hon. Abu Kansangbata underscores Mahama’s commitment to eradicating reckless spending, mismanagement, and corruption from Ghana’s governance landscape. Under Mahama’s leadership, Hon. Abu Kansangbata asserts that such detrimental practices will become relics of the past, paving the way for a more accountable and transparent government. In addition, Hon. Abu Kansangbata applauds Mahama’s pledge to cancel or review the benefits received by Article 71 holders as part of their end-of-service benefits. This move reflects Mahama’s dedication to fiscal responsibility and equity, ensuring that public resources are allocated judiciously for the betterment of all Ghanaians. Mahama’s administration prioritized expanding Ghana’s oil production, resulting in the development of additional oil fields like the TEN and Sankofa fields. This expansion significantly boosted oil revenue, contributing to economic growth. However, under the NPP, Ghana’s debt-to-GDP ratio has surged past 100%, from 57% during Mahama’s tenure. Budget deficits have risen from 6.6% to 15%, while inflation rates have doubled from 15% to 30%.



Fiscal responsibility was a hallmark of Mahama’s presidency, evidenced by running the government budget without borrowing from the central bank. This contributed to financial stability and confidence in the economy. Conversely, the NPP’s excessive borrowing and reliance on printing money have led to fiscal imbalances and weakened the central bank’s financial position.

In 2021, the NPP government borrowed 42 billion cedis from the central bank, followed by an additional 35 billion cedis in 2022. These actions have contributed to the central bank’s financial strain, with losses amounting to 60 billion cedis. Under Mahama’s leadership, Ghana experienced consistent GDP growth, coupled with efforts to diversify the economy and promote sustainable development. However, the NPP’s tenure has seen a decline in GDP growth rates, from 8% inherited from Mahama to 6.5% in 2018, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic further dampening economic performance. John Dramani Mahama’s leadership offers a promising trajectory for building a progressive Ghana for future generations. His track record of stable electricity supply, prudent economic management, and commitment to fiscal responsibility contrasts sharply with the current administration’s performance.



Returning Mahama to office would not only signify a return to stable and effective governance but also a commitment to addressing the challenges that have arisen under the current administration. With Mahama at the helm, Ghana can once again strive towards achieving its full economic potential, supported by prudent fiscal policies and sustainable development initiatives. Mahama’s leadership ethos of transparency and accountability would foster greater trust and confidence among investors and international partners, facilitating increased foreign investment and economic growth. Ghanaians can entrust their future to a leader with a proven vision for prosperity and inclusive growth by returning Mahama to office.



