Return all the houses, cars you claim Mahama bought for you - Akua Donkor told

Founder of Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor

Executive Director of Peace Watch Ghana, Nyankopah Daniels has taken the founder of Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor to the cleaners for stating that the ‘Papa No’ is former President John Dramani Mahama.

In a barrage of descriptions, she described her as an ungrateful being and an opportunist.



She is therefore asking Ghanaians to write her off and not take her seriously because she is fond of attacking personalities.



She revealed Madam Donkor has confessed to her that former President Mahama bought her cars and houses and so, it sounds strange for her to attack Mr. Mahama in this manner.

"If Akua is alleging that Mahama bought Tracey Boakye houses and cars and believes it was a crime, then Ghanaians should ask Akua Donkor to return all the houses and cars she alleged Mahama bought for her. If she is a truthful woman, she should return these things".



"Akua Donkor is a nation wrecker, and someone who should be treated with contempt. She is not someone we should entertain in the media,’’ she added.



"This woman is asking us to vote for her as president. For me, coronavirus is not our threat; Akua Donkor is more dangerous than coronavirus. We have to tread cautiously. We should not entertain her. She does not have any good example to show the younger generation. Ghana is a serious country to be entertaining such a woman.’’

