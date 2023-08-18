Return mission schools, privatize Prempeh College and others – Dr. Ankrah

Dr. Sam Ankrah

Dr. Sam Ankrah, a well-known economist, investment banker, and global business strategist, has proposed that all government A-List schools be privatised.

The man who has expressed interest in running for president in the 2024 election believes the idea is not only prudent, but will also promote efficiency, quality, and growth in the education sector.



He is also advocating for the return of all mission schools to their respective missions.



He believes that schools like Prempeh College and others should be privatised.



"I am calling for the privatisation of the main government schools such as Opoku Ware, Prempeh College, and others. Give the mission schools back to their original owners and give them the right to enter the schools and run them properly. Education is so crucial to the development of this nation. If we don’t raise the standard of education in this country, our quest for development and advancement cannot be met. We need to concentrate on high-quality education.”

Dr. Ankrah further called for a total overhaul of the curriculum and a massive investment in infrastructure.



Dr. Ankrah claimed that free education has been poorly implemented.



He said, ”I believe in free education. However, free education cannot be a wholesale solution, even for an economy like Ghana. It is not possible. It has to be means-tested. We need to know if those who have the means to pay can. Those who don’t have the means would be supported. There is nowhere in the world where you will go to a boarding school for free. So we need to create community day schools and high-quality schools in every community for community members to go to for free.”