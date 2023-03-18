Return of road tolls: What happens to E-Levy? - Kwami Sefa Kayi questions

The ruling government intends to reintroduce the collection of road tolls, according to a statement from the Finance Ministry.

It may be recalled that the road toll was scrapped following the introduction of E-levy. According to the government, the e-levy would replace road tolls.



In view of this, many have asked what will happen to the controversial e-levy since the collection of the road toll is being reintroduced. One of them is the host of Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Kwami Sefa Kayi.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance has clarified that it is yet to arrive at a final set of rates for the reintroduction of road tolls.



The ministry in a statement released Wednesday, March 15, 2023, reacted to a letter circulating on traditional and social media in which the Ministry of Finance had purportedly outlined new rates of tolls on public roads and bridges.

“The letter sought to convey proposed rates for the tolling of roads and highways to the Ministry of Roads and Highway as part of broader consultations on the revenue generation policy.



“Similarly, Government is in consultation with other relevant stakeholders and their inputs would be considered before the final implementation on the modalities on the road toll,” it said.



