Return to IMF has made Ghana Beyond Aid the 'butt of jokes' – Mahama

John Mahama Matching NPP Boot For Boot John Dramani Mahama

Tue, 23 May 2023

Former President John Dramani Mahama has stated that going to the International Monetary Fund for financial support has made the agenda to become self-reliant a joke.

He noted that the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda has become a slogan that has seen no actions under the Nana Akufo-Addo administration.

John Mahama was the keynote speaker at the 7th Ghana CEOs Summit.

He said: “Indeed our return to the IMF – cup in hand – has made our Ghana Beyond Aid policy the butt of jokes amongst many commentators in the world. It will take a resolute and committed political will to determine our own economic destiny.”

According to him, the agenda will “require the ability to determine our own economic policies that prioritize the well-being of our citizens, and create an environment conducive for the advancement of sustainable growth and development for job creation.”

The current flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress also took a swipe at the government over the introduction of the Income Tax Amendment Bill, Excise Duty, and Excise Tax Stamp Amendment, and Growth and the Sustainability taxes.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
