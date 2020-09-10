Politics

Return to your ancestral home - Bawumia courts Jirapa to NPP

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President of Ghana, Dr.Mahamudu Bawumia has asked the people of Jirapa in the Upper West Region to come back to their ancestral home, the NPP under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to him, the people of Jirapa have deep-seated roots in the NPP considering the fact that their ancestors including SD Dombo, Abayifa Karbo, Mumuni Dimbie were the roots of the Northern Peoples Party.



He noted that when the NPP comes to Jirapa, they have come home; describing the Upper West region as the ancestral home of the New Patriotic Party.



He indicated that NPP when they come to the Upper West region come to honour the memory of the people who led the formation of the party and therefore reminded the people in Jirapa to come back home.



“Because of SD Dombo, Jirapa really is our ancestral home. When we from the NPP come to Jirapa we are coming home, we are home. This region, the Upper West region is the region for many of the founders of our Tradition.

This is historically an NPP region. The founders S.D DOmbo who was the leader of the Northern Peoples Party is from this region, Mumuni Dimbie, DK Adama, Abeyefa Karbo all these people were the roots of our party in the Northern Peoples Party. So when we are here we are here to honour their memory and to say to the people of Jirapa it is time to come back home, it’s time to come back to the New Patriotic Party under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.” He stated



On why he called on them to come back home, Dr. Bawumia indicated that glaringly, everyone is aware of the fact that the NPP has provided several developmental projects in Jirapa and even across the country.



He said although the NPP has worked for only three and a half years, it has done what the NDC could not do in eight years because the NPP is competent when it comes to the economic management of the country.



The Vice President recalled how the NDC plunged the country into “Dumsor”; a situation that affected the fabric of society and destroyed several businesses adding that their incompetence made them stop paying Nurses and Teacher Training allowances.

