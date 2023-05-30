Rev Ayesu inducts Adabraka district pastor of Assemblies of God, Ghana

Greater Accra West Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana Rev Michael Ayesu

The Greater Accra West Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana Rev Michael Ayesu has inducted the Senior Pastor of Holy Hill Chapel of Assemblies of God, Ghana Rev Dr Kwadwo Boateng Bempah as the new Adabraka District Pastor at a ceremony in Accra.

By virtue of his “sparkling deeds which illuminate national and international circles“ , Rev Ayesu said Rev Dr Bempah “ is the inevitable choice to lead the Adabraka District of Assemblies of God, Ghana in the heart of the capital.



He noted that Rev Bempah’s elevation “comes at a time when Assemblies of God, Ghana under the dynamic leadership of its General Superintendent Rev Dr Stephen Wengam, is on a trajectory of shifting, growing and transforming the Church to recapture its position as the leading Pentecostal movement in Ghana.



“ Our minimalist expectation is that Rev Dr Bempah will help move this three- fold agenda to a higher gear.”

Rev Ayesu further charged the new District Pastor who is a “symbol of a mega church “ to inspire the establishment of more mega churches in Accra while swelling the membership of Assemblies of God , Ghana and winning a greater number of souls for Christ.



Rev Dr Bempah is a televangelist, an author as well as multi- gifted international preacher and conference speaker.