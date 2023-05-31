0
Rev Dr Bempah inducted as Adabraka District Pastor of Assemblies of God

Ncjknej.png Rev Dr Bempah has been inducted as Adabraka District Pastor of Assemblies of God

Wed, 31 May 2023 Source: GNA

The Reverend Dr. Kwadwo Boateng Bempah, Senior Pastor of Holy Hill Chapel, Assemblies of God, Ghana, has been inducted as the new Adabraka District Pastor of the Church.

The induction was performed by Rev Michael Ayesu, Greater Accra West Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, at a ceremony in Accra.

Rev Ayesu described Rev Dr. Bempah as the inevitable choice to lead the Adabraka District by virtue of his “sparkling deeds, which illuminate national and international circles”.

He said Rev Bempah’s elevation came at a time when Assemblies of God, Ghana, under the dynamic leadership of Rev Dr. Stephen Wengam, the General Superintendent, was on a trajectory of shifting, growing, and transforming the Church to recapture its position as the leading Pentecostal movement in Ghana.

“Our minimalist expectation is that Rev Dr. Bempah will help move this three-fold agenda to a higher gear,” he said.

Rev Ayesu further charged the new District Pastor, who he described as a “symbol of a mega-church”, to inspire the establishment of more megachurches in Accra while swelling the membership of Assemblies of God, Ghana, and winning a greater number of souls for Christ.

Rev Dr. Bempah is a televangelist, an author, a multi-gifted international preacher, and a conference speaker.

Source: GNA
