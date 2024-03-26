Rev. Ella Duncan-Williams King celebrates 40 years of God’s goodness

Archbishop Duncan-Williams and his wife Reverend Ella Duncan-Williams

Source: Action Chapel Internationl

Reverend Ella Duncan-Williams King celebrated her 40th birthday with an all-white thanksgiving Service at the Kairos Hall, Action Chapel International in Accra. Family, close friends, and a host of senior pastors from Action Chapel International were present at the event.

The event began with a series of song ministrations and the children of Rev. Duncan-Williams performed a dance choreography to celebrate their mother.



Deaconess Edna Engmany and Michel Tahi of the Impact Team, together with the family, colleagues, and close friends of Reverend Ella Duncan-Williams King, commended her for her hard work and dedication to improving the lives of others.



In a spirit of happiness, Archbishop Duncan-Williams led the family in cutting the birthday cake.



Archbishop Duncan-Williams, the General Overseer of Action Chapel International, described Rev. Duncan-Williams as a strong, mature, and intelligent woman.



"I have watched you blossom into the beautiful woman you are, and as you celebrate this milestone, may the Lord of Hosts continue to shield

you from harm, bless you, and make you a blessing to many generations," he said.



The General Overseer urged his daughter not to trust in her abilities but to rather lean on the wisdom and understanding of the Almighty God.



Rev. Ella was encouraged to rise to the challenges of life at 40 and to shine in all her endeavors.



Ella Duncan-Williams King thanked the entire Action Chapel International community and her family for their support on her special occasion. She attributed her success to her father’s guidance and support while growing up.



