Rev. Father Andrew Campbell retires as Catholic Priest after 50 years

Parish Priest, Reverend Father Andrew Campbell

Irish-Ghanaian Catholic Missionary and Parish Priest of Christ the King Catholic Church in Accra, Reverend Father Andrew Campbell is retiring at the age of 75.

The founder of the Weija Leprosarium set up in 1993 was posted to Ghana as a missionary priest under The Society of the Divine Word (SVD).



According to the Catholic Church, any priest who attains 75 retires from active service.



Rev. Fr. Andrew Campbell who recently attained age 75 as prescribed by the church, is poised to begin a new life focusing more on his humanitarian works to support the vulnerable in society.



Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Salifu, who is the Rector of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church at Weija and St. Peter, Tetegu Rectorates in the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra has described Very Rev. Fr. Andrew Campbell, SVD as a father who generates life in people, and a good example to many.

Fr. Salifu made the statement while giving the homily during the birthday mass held in honor of Fr. Campbell at the Christ the King parish, Accra to mark his 75th birthday.



Rev. Fr. Salifu, who will be 9 years as a Catholic Priest for the Archdiocese of Accra in August this year, recounts how he has come to know Fr. Campbell as a young 11-year-old boy when he was appointed Parish Priest of his home parish, Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Tema Community 2 and therefore proceeded to share 3 points he has come to know about Fr. Campbell, whose life reflects the works of God in heaven.



He mentioned them as Holiness in Adoration, Truth in Charity and Fundamental option for the poor.



In attendance at this thanksgiving Mass were the Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra, Most Rev. John Bonaventure Kwofie, CSSp, the Bishop of Keta-Akatsi Diocese, Most Rev. Gabriel Edoe Kumordji, SVD, Rev. Fr. Cyprian Kuupol, SVD, Provincial Superior of Ghana–Liberia Province, of the Society of the Divine Word (SVD), Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Salifu, who was the homilist at the Mass, as well as about 20 other priests.