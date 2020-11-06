Rev. Fr. Andrew Campbell receives Honorary Doctorate from University of Health and Allied Sciences

The award is in recognition of Father Campbell's decades of humanitarian service

The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), Ho, has conferred an Honorary Doctorate on Rev. Father Andrew Campbell, Parish Priest of Christ the King Parish, Accra.

The award is in recognition of Father Campbell's decades of humanitarian service and his dedication to health and development in Ghana, especially in the field of Leprosy control and management.



The University also intends to name a proposed Infectious Diseases Research Centre after him in recognition of his humanitarian work.



Fr. Campbell received this recognition for public service at the University's 5th Congregation held on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Ho.



Born in 1946, Fr. Campbell volunteered to come to Ghana as a Missionary Priest and arrived in Ghana in 1971. Since then, he has worked in various roles in his quest to serve humanity, including opening a Middle School, Sacred Heart Parish, in 1978, and founding Sacred Heart Vocational Institute for poor and needy students in Accra Central in 1980. Over 2000 needy students have passed through the school since its inception.



His work with cured lepers and street children over the years has gained him local and international recognition and helped to highlight their sorry plight.

Speaking at the ceremony, Fr. Campbell shed more light on his dedication to making life better for cured lepers.



"One day, when I worked at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, I met a cured leper who gifted me with a bag of mangoes. I took the mangoes, but I did not eat them because I was afraid of getting infected.



"But I decided to visit them. I was shocked and disturbed by their fate, and over the years I have done everything in my power to knock on every door and call on anyone who can help them."



He singled out his "brother and friend", Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia for his special dedication to the cause of helping cured lepers and street children.



"I have received lots of help over the years, but I would like to especially thank our Guest of Honour, my brother and friend, Vice President Bawumia, for his tremendous support. His doors are always open, and I have seen the love and care he has for humanity, especially cured lepers and street children. Through his efforts and some others, the Christ the King Soup Kitchen has provided over 400,000 meals to the needy. This is truly remarkable" Fr Campbell stated.

"He has opened his house every year to us. Every year he hosts a party in his home for just cured lepers, no one else, to also have a sense of belonging. We are so so grateful Mr Vice President" he disclosed.



Dr Bawumia commended the University Council and Management for recognising Fr. Campbell's humanitarian support services directed at giving hope to the vulnerable in society thereby alleviating their plight.



"Building a healthy society with a touch of compassion, humility and integrity of service is the goal all of us should aspire to. There can be a bit of Father Campbell in all of us".