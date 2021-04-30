Rev. Korankye Ankrah, Apostle Dr Sagoe visit first lady

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo with Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah, others

Founder and General Overseer of Royalhouse Chapel International, Apostle General Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah on April 19, led a Christian delegation to pay a courtesy call on the first lady of Ghana, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

The visit was to introduce the delegation including Apostle Dr John E. Sagoe, founder of the New International Church Worldwide, headquartered in Switzerland and Samuel Kullmann, (Swiss parliamentarian) to the first lady.



It formed part of activities to mark the 20th anniversary of Apostle Dr Sagoe’s ministry as an Apostolic and charismatic missionary.

Over the years, Apostle Dr Sagoe has successfully organized over 350 missionaries from Switzerland to Ghana.



The meeting was therefore to discuss further collaboration between Ghana and Switzerland and opportunities for greater learning outcomes.