Rev. Kusi Boateng is number one on Twitter trends

Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng 1 Reverend Kusi Boateng, the secretary to the Board of Trustees for the National Cathedral

Tue, 17 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The secretary to the Board of Trustees for the National Cathedral Reverend Kusi Boateng is number one on Twitter following some shocking revelations.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, revealed that a whopping GH¢2.6 million was dished out to a company named JNS Talent Centre Limited.

Ablakwa’s investigations into the alleged payment led to the discovery of one Kwabena Adu Gyamfi as a director of JNS Talent Centre, which he shared on Facebook on January 16, 2022.

Having confirmed the identities of two out of the three directors of the centre, Ablakwa went on an expedition to discover the identity of the third director, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

According to his findings, citing some statutory documents, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi is the same as Reverend Kusi Boateng, who has allegedly been operating under the pseudonym Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

Ablakwa claimed that Reverend Kusi Boateng holds multiple passports and identification cards, some bearing the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

Following this development, Kusi Boateng has got a lot of Ghanaians talking, making him number one on Twitter.

Many have shared videos of him preaching in church, while others have shared their opinions on the matter.

"Meet Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, aka Kwabena Adu Gyamfi. He’s a confidant of Akufo Addo. He Holds multiple passports, including a diplomatic passport. Has two different TIN numbers. Until the recent Lord’s work of Hon.@S_OkudzetoAblak, he was a respected “man of God”. Embarrassing!" Suadique Musah said.

