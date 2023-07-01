Rev. Owusu Bempah throws light on friction between him and Victor Kusi Boateng

Founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Bishop Isaac Owusu

Controversial preacher and founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Bishop Isaac Owusu Bempah has shed light on his strained relationship with colleague clergyman, Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng.

The self-acclaimed ‘president-maker’ revealed that, although he had nurtured and contributed enormously to making, Victor Kusi Boateng, who doubles as the Secretary to the National Cathedral Board, the latter refused to answer his calls in a time when he needed him.



He said, “A young man who through me God helped, Victor Kusi Boateng, then you are with Dampare and the vice president and I am calling because Chairman Wontumi asked me to call. When I am calling you as a friend and brother, I called more than 10 times and he didn’t pick up.”



“I brought him up, Victor Kusi Boateng cannot deny that I nurtured him, that it was through me he first travelled, I said all that is contained in the recording, I don’t fear. I spoke to plenty people out of anger,” he emphasized.



Owusu Bempah added that he was amazed by the behaviour of Victor Kusi Boateng when an insider from his camp revealed to him that, the Secretary to the National Cathedral Board said he would not mind him and that he has left him to his fate.

“An insider informed me later that Victor said he won’t answer my call and that I should face my predicament but this is someone that I nurtured,” he revealed.



The outspoken preacher made these revelations known when he was addressing a viral audio of him threatening politicians and the Inspector-General of Police.



