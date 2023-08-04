Rev Wengam addresses general council meeting USA Assemblies of God

General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Dr. Stephen Wengam

Source: Affail Monney, Contributor

The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana Rev Dr Stephen Wengam has said the Church has “ signed a covenant to increase its branches from six thousand to 12 thousand in the next ten years.”

“ This target can easily be exceeded if each local church plants two churches within a year .”



Rev Dr Wengam who is also the Vice President of the Africa Assemblies of God Alliance ( AAGA) was speaking as a special guest at the Ethnic Fellowship Night of the USA Assemblies of God General Council Meeting in Columbus, Ohio.



He acknowledged that church planting in particular and missionary work in general have become complex throughout the world. “ But once we depend on the outpouring of the Holy Spirit we will witness the greatest harvest ever in history.” Rev Wengam underlined the need to fast track the establishment of more churches, saying “ the coming of Christ is very close to us. We can’t afford to waste time anymore.”

Rev Dr Wengam was full of praise for the American missionaries who founded the first Assemblies of God Church in Yendi in 1931.



In view of this, he said the US has been a blessing to Ghana and expressed the hope that from “ this country the gospel will go to every village, town, city and country.”



Assemblies of God worldwide has a target of one million new churches by the next decade, and Africa - 300 thousand from the current 98 thousand churches.