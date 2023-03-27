Rev Wengam elected Vice Chairman of Africa Assemblies of God Alliance

Assemblies of God Ghana logo

Source: Assemblies of God Ghana

Rev Stephen Wengam who doubles as General Superintendent of Assemblies of God Executive Secretary has been elected as Vice Chairman of Africa Assemblies of God Alliance at the 2023 General Assembly meeting.

At the meeting, the following were elected to serve a 4-year term:



Chairman - Rev Jude Benjamin Ngouwa who doubles as General Superintendent of Gabon Assemblies of God; Vice Chairman - Rev Gary Dickenson, Missionary in Gabon and; Deputy Secretary - Rev Debe, General Superintendent of Malawi Assemblies of God.



The Africa Assemblies of God Alliance has about 20 million members.



The meeting was held at Pentecost Convention Centre at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central region under the leadership of the outgoing Chairman, Rev Dr. Barnabas Mtokambali, General Superintendent of Tanzania Assemblies of God.



The meeting ratified a reviewed constitution and a covenant was signed to triple the number of churches and plant 300,000 more churches in Africa by 2033.

The World Assemblies of God Fellowship has launched a project called MM33, increasing the number of Assemblies of God churches Worldwide to 1,000,000. 2023-2033 was declared a ‘Decade of Revival’.



About 26 General Superintendents and General Secretaries including observers from over 30 countries in Africa attended.



Present was the President of World Assemblies of God Fellowship, Rev David Mohan who is the General Superintendent of India Assemblies of God and the General Secretary of same, Rev Dominic, General Superintendent of Singapore Assemblies of God, and several other leaders of the World Fellowship.



Participants praised the peace, hospitality and warmth of Ghana. The commended infrastructural development in the country.