Revealed: Frontiers signed coronavirus testing contract same day airport was reopened

Minister-designate for Transport and Aviation, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah

Minority members of Parliament’s Appointments Committee who have been probing ministerial-nominees for the details of the coronavirus testing contract between the government and Frontiers Health Services on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 had answers to some of their questions.

This happened when the minister-designate for Transport and Aviation, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah took his turn at the vetting of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s ministerial appointees.



Kwaku Asiamah in a response to a question posed by the Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak disclosed that the deal between Ghana Airport Company Limited who acted on behalf of Ghana and Frontier Health Service was signed on the first day of September 2020.



“Mr. Chairman, per the document before me, the contract was signed on the 1st of September, 2020. I can’t remember when they (Frontiers Healthcare Solution Services Limited) started operations”.



September 1 happens to be same day the Kotoka International Airport, KIA; was reopened to traffic after being closed down as part of measures to control the spread of the coronavirus.



Providing further details on the deal, Asiamah Ofori stated that the company demonstrated beyond doubt that they had the capacity to deliver on the task.

He noted that Food and Drugs Authority approved the company before KIA agreed to sign the deal.



Asiamah Ofori disclosed that the FDA and other regulatory authorities continue to monitor the company to ensure that it is acting within the remit of the law.



“Per the information I have, Frontiers Healthcare is a registered company in Ghana. The brief I have from Ghana Airports Company Limited was that Frontier Healthcare approached them and proved that they have the capacity to undertake the [COVID-19 tests at the airport]. Their equipment was certified by the FDA after it was forwarded to them by the Ghana Airport company.”



He also expressed readiness to engage the company about the pricing of the tests.



“Anything that will make Ghanaians satisfied, I will do it. If people are complaining that the cost [of the test] is too much I will sit with [Frontiers Healthcare Services] if I am given the nod, interrogate the figures and if it’ll be possible for them to reduce the price, why not. If we can negotiate with them, we’ll do that.”