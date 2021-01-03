Revealed: Kennedy Agyapong only renewed vows with wife of 25 years

Details trickling in have indicated that the ceremony between Member of Parliament for Assin Central. Kennedy Agyapong and his beloved, ‘Auntie Christie’ was actually a renewal of vows between the two after being together for 25 years.

GhanaWeb earlier reported that the amiable and outspoken legislator had opened the New Year account with the marriage of one of his baby mamas.



But further checks have revealed that Madam Christiana, who has mothered four of Mr Agyapong’s children is the second wife who just turned 50 years and the event was part of celebrations of their 25th anniversary.



A post by NPP member and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre, Mrs. Afia Akoto sighted by GhanaWeb congratulated the duo for celebrating their 25th anniversary.



Taking to her Facebook wall, Mrs Akoto wrote: “Happy 25th anniversary to you both May we look this sexy after 4 children...you've come far Christie and Hon. Kennedy Agyarpong.”

According to reports, the ceremony took place on January 1, 2021.



Photos and videos of the event have since been widely circulated on social media.







