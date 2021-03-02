Reverence for Otumfuo at the heart of Ashanti unity – Regional Minister-nominee

Nana Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Ashanti Regional Minister-designate, Simon Osei-Mensah has ascribed the strength of Ashanti culture to total respect and reverence for the Asantehene.

The current occupant of the seat is Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



Osei-Mensah made the observation today March 2, 2021, when he appeared before Parliament’s Appointments Committee.



He is seeking legislative confirmation to serve as regional minister for a second consecutive term.



Asked about how the region has continued to be united and had its culture widely admired, he said: “Ashanti region is slightly different from all the other regions. In that, with all the other regions, every paramount chief has his powers, has his territory, and controls that portion.

“When you come to Ashanti, we all pay reverence to Otumfuo, the King. So when Otumfuo sits, everybody will be wherever he sits and it has been a tested tradition that has been there for years. More than 300 years, so it is even older than modern Ghana.



“And they see themselves as one because they use one common language. Apart from the Ashanti region, all other regions you have different languages and you have different paramountcies wearing different powers. That is why Ashanti, we are able to do that because we all respect Otumfuo,” he concluded.



The nominee spoke on a wide range of issues during his vetting, among others the construction of infrastructure projects especially roads; the role of traditional authority in the region, and the war against illegal mining.