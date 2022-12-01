12
Reverence not remorse: 'Why I prostrated before Okyenhene' - Benkumhene explains viral photo

Destooled Chief Prostrates Before Okyenhene The photo of the subchief prostrating before the overlord went viral on social media

Thu, 1 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Benkumhene of Asamang-Tamfoe in the Eastern Region has again challenged his purported destoolment by the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin.

Nana Boakye Darkwa also rejected allegations that he was complicit in illegal small-scale mining, the stated reason for which he was controversially destooled weeks back.

At a December 1, 2022 press conference to react to recent issues including his destoolment and alleged complicity in galamsey activities, he challenged the Okyenhene to report him to appropriate authorities if indeed he had evidence that he was into galamsey.

He also took the opportunity to explain a viral photo that showed him lying prostrate before the Akyem Abuakwa overlord in the presence of other chiefs at the Ofori Panin Fie.

“I did not prostrate as a sign of remorsefulness or of guilt but as sign of rendering an undeserved reverence because considering the venue of the gathering, any form of resistance and an insistence on not being guilty would not have resulted in any peaceful reactions.

"I am still the de-facto Benkumhene of Asaman-Tamfoe,” he declared.

