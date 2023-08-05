Reverend Agyinasare 'boogies' as he celebrates surviving Nogokpo ultimatum

Founder of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare

Founder of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, has once again reacted to the brouhaha surrounding a 14-day ultimatum for him to appear before the chiefs of Nogokpo following the “Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters of the Volta Region” statement he made.

In a video gone viral on social media, the man of God said any child of God who is given 14 days to live will still be dancing after 60 days.



While rejoicing, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare stated that the time was not ripe for him to die as there is a lot of work to be done in the Lord's vineyard.



He stressed that more demons need to be cast out, sick persons need to be healed and the broken-hearted in the Lord need to be empowered, amongst other jobs before he departs the earth to be with God.



"In this country, I am a child of God that and they pour libation against you and they give you 14 days to live, after 60 days, you'll still be dancing. That history can never be erased because it was done publicly, all the TV stations took it, social media took it that the gods of thunder and the ancestors will show Agyinasare 14 days. Who controls the cosmic realm? and after 60 days, we are still here and I am not going now," the man of God said in the video sighted by GhanaWeb.



"It is not time for me to go yet, I have some more devils to cast out, some more sick to heal, people to empower, more teachings to release," he added.

Background :



The 14 days ultimatum the chiefs of Nogokpo gave for Agyinasare to appear before them over his “Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters of the Volta Region” statement, expired on Friday, June 16, 2023.



The spokesperson of Nogopko, Nufialagah Mawufemor Kobla Nornyigbey, said that the chiefs and elders of Nogokpo would be meeting to determine the next set of actions to take against the archbishop.



“All the options are on the table for us. I mean all the options,” Nornyigbey said when asked whether the chiefs of Nogokpo are going to invoke their deity.



During the Supernatural Summit held at the Perez Chapel headquarters in Accra on May 25, 2023, Archbishop Agyinasare preached about divine protection and the existence of evil forces.

In his sermon, he cited several examples to support his teachings, including an incident where his team experienced spiritual attacks after hosting a crusade in the Volta Region.



“During this crusade in Aflao… we slept at Agbozume, that was where our hotel was and you have to go through Nogokpo. And Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters in the Volta Region.



“We only have not said it but the second night I made Bishop Yaw Adu talk about witchcraft and we disgraced the witches and wizards. When we were driving from Aflao to Agbozume, immediately we got to Nogokpo, Bishop Yaw Adu’s four-wheel drive, the tyre came out from under the car,” he recounted.



Agyinasare's statement went viral, leading to criticism from sections of the public.



In response, a press conference was held at the Royal Palace of the Dufia of Nogokpo, Torgbui Saba V.

The chiefs demanded the presence of Archbishop Agyinasare within the given period, accusing him of making derogatory remarks against them. They said he was to appear before them to explain the comments he made.



