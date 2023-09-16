Reverend Eastwood Anaba to storm Houston, USA with three-day conference

Reverend Joseph Eastwood Anaba, the president of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries

The anointing and grace of God is expected to be present and manifest at the Christ Palace Auditorium in Houston, United States of America when Reverend Joseph Eastwood Anaba, the president of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries storms the the country to oversee a three-day powerful conference.

From September 22nd to September 24th, Reverend Eastwood Anaba will lead children of the Lord to seek His face, grace, and blessing through intensive worship and prayers.



The respected man of God will ensure that God’s special anointing pours on hundreds of faithful worshippers who are expected to congregate at the aforementioned venue for the program dubbed “The Garnishing of the Spirit.”



The seasoned and celebrated leader is expected to touch lives, share the gospel, and lead the manifestation of God’s miracles and blessings from Friday to Sunday where the event will be crowned with a huge celebration service in the morning.

Details of the program indicate that the services from Friday to Saturday, will be at 7 PM CST.



The climax of the three-day spiritual conference will be on Sunday when morning service will begin at 10 AM CST.



Expectations are rife that hundreds and even thousands will show up for the program which is billed to be a heavenly collision of destiny and desire that will steer the course of the lives of worshippers towards greater purpose and glory.