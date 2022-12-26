Reverend Owusu Bempah releases first 2023 prophecy after Bawumia visit

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah is the founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the leader and founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International has disclosed his first prophecy for the coming year.

Usually, the man of God announces his prophecies on December 31 but on Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25, 2022, Owusu Bempah detailed a spiritual encounter he had which gives him confidence that 2023 will be a great year.



Addressing his congregation, he prophesied into their lives that their prayers will be answered in the coming year.



“I had a revelation that I was holding a mango. I saw another mango hanging and God asked me to hit the mango I was holding with the one hanging. I did just that and both mangoes fell into my hands. There will be blessings in 2023.



“Mangoes will fall into your hands. Something joyous will come to life. 2023 will be exciting. Don’t be surprised if you park your car here. Those without lands will buy land,” he said.



Reverend Owusu Bempah also promised his church members to expect fireworks on December 31, 2022, when he will announce new prophecies.

“This year’s 31st All Night will be different from the others. We will see things we’ve not seen before and Ghanaians will hear what they’ve never heard before.



"I'm very keen on the 31st night service and I can't sleep. I wish tomorrow was 31st. It’s like Jesus rising to Heaven after his death. He was wild because he didn’t want anything to disturb him.



“In the World Cup, there is an Argentine player called Messi and I heard that he couldn’t sleep because of the game, I’ve meant 31st night more than Messi meant the World Cup,” he said.



Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bwumia on Sunday, December 25, 2022 visited Reverend Owusu Bempah's church to mark Christmas Day.



Bawumia appealed to Reverend Owusu Bempah to continue praying for the Akufo-Addo-led government.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has cautioned against what it terms to be charlatanic activities. In a statement issued on Friday, it warned the public to desist from such ventures.



“The activities which often begin with misleading advertisements on some mainstream and social media platforms lure unsuspecting members of the public including children, and deceive them into engaging in dubious acts, in the hope of getting rich overnight”, the police said.



Meanwhile, financial news portal, Bloomberg is predicting that the economy in the coming year could be worse than 2022 where government admitted huge headwinds that hit the economy with depreciation of the cedi and galloping inflation as main indicators.