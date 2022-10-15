Reverend Wengam donates relief items to victims of Weija flood

Reverend Wengam presenting the items to some of the victims

The General Superintendent of the Assemblies God Ghana, Reverend Stephen Wengam has donated relief items to victims of the flood at Weija.

The donation which was made on behalf of the General Council of the Assemblies of God was meant to alleviate the burden on the residents who had their homes submerged by flood.



The items donated include bags of rice, boxing of oil, and toiletries.



Reverend Wengam during the presentation of items, disclosed the sympathies of the church to the victims.



He said that whiles the church will continue to pray for them, it was important that it provided some level of support for them as they count their losses from the flood.

In a related development, Reverend Wengam has advised the youth of the church to continue trusting the Lord and walk in His ways.



Speaking during the youth camp by the Greater Accra West Assemblies of God held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Reverend Wengam impressed the youth to have lofty dreams and work towards their goals.



