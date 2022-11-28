Reverend Wengam leads new Assemblies of God leadership to call on Otumfuo

Reverend Dr. Stephen Wengam with Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu

Reverend Dr. Stephen Wengam, the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana on has led the newly-elected executives of the church to pay a courtesy call on the Aantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The visit was aimed at officially introducing the new leaders of the church to Asantehene and also eliciting his views on how they can deliver on their mandate as leaders of the one of biggest religious groups and denominations in the country.



The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu congratulated the new leadership and urge them to continue to use the church as an instrument for national development and unity.



He emphasized the important role of churches like Assemblies of God in the country’s democratic dispensation and commended them for decades of service to Ghana.



Reverend Wengam eulogized Otumfuo for his contribution to the development of not just Asanteman but Ghana as a whole.

According to him, the Asantehene’s influence and benevolence have been felt in the areas of education, chieftaincy issues, and national unity and stability.



He noted that the Asantehene has long been a great supporter of the Christian faith as he continues to release for the building of churches and schools.



On the matter of unity and economic development, Reverend Wengam appealed to the Asantehene to create a bipartisan forum for discourse on the teething challenges facing the country.



