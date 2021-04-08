Review current laws on censorship now – GPCC to NCA

Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC)

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has called on the Ghana Police to expedite action on investigations into the murder of the 10-year-old boy who was murdered by his friends at Kasoa.

In a press statement issued by the council, it urged the National Communications Authority, the National Film Authority, and other relevant State Institutions, to review the current law on censorship of contents that are broadcasted on media platforms, to tie any loose ends that permit media houses, to broadcast any and every kind of content to any category of the audience at any time.



Read the full statement below;