Revoke licenses of media houses that promote 'money doublers' - Youth activist tells NCA

Young Political Activist Emmanuel Abankwah Kesse

Young Political Activist Emmanuel Abankwah Kesse is urging the National Communication Authority to revoke licenses of Media houses that promote activities of “money doublers” locally referred to as “sendi ma me nsendi”

According to him, it is disgraceful to some respected radio and TV stations promoting such scams to the international community, ridiculing Ghana in the process.



He added, “if we want sanity in the media, then licenses of stations that promote such contents must be revoked permanently”

“Any station that relies on promotion of Mallams and ‘sendi ma me nsendi’ to make ends meet is not ready to operate as a media entity hence their licenses must be revoked,” he said.



He has cautioned Ghanaians especially the youth to stop patronizing this ‘sendi ma me nsendi’ and work hard because “hard work really pays”.